Cronos (CRO) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $7.18 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

