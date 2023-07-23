Cronos (CRO) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $6.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

