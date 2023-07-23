Cronos Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $7.87 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

