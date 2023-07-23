Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on September 29th

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Crown Castle has a dividend payout ratio of 181.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 251,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

