Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,193 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after buying an additional 471,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after buying an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

