Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,404 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Shares of GE opened at $110.33 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

