Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Nomad Foods worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,171,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after buying an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after buying an additional 1,428,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

