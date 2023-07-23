Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Price Performance

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $172.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

