Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 582,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,594,000 after purchasing an additional 250,193 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,005 shares of company stock worth $51,074,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

