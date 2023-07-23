Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $152,040,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after purchasing an additional 749,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $132.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

