Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 21,884 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Roku by 980.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $73.50 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

