Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 27,034 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,034 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $70.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $71.94.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.