Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.63.

Danaher Trading Up 4.7 %

DHR stock opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

