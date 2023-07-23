DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.78 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00235078 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030882 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

