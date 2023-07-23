DeepOnion Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00238344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00049660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031023 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.