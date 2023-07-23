DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.11

DEI (DEI) traded 155% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, DEI has traded up 475.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $1,714.36 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00308930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013331 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.