Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.