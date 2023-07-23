Desjardins Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$5.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of C$14.12 million for the quarter.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$99,475.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

