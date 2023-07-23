dForce USD Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $35.95 million and approximately $891.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00308978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,463,992 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00668239 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,228.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

