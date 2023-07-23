dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.54 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.54 million and $1,223.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00309793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00020206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,462,325 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01235171 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $196.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

