DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after buying an additional 110,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $257.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

