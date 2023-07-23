DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $51,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 715,087 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,690,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 389,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

