DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $16.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJH stock opened at $269.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

