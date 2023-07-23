DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

