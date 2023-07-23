DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $5.58 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 3.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

