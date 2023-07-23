DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 1.77% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NJAN opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

