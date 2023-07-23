DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,087 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 116,093 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

