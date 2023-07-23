DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 298 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $20,759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 496.6% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS NJUL opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
