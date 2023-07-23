Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.73. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

