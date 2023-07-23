DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.45.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,390,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,606,034. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.