Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Stake Raised by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schubert & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schubert & Co owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DUHP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.07. 299,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,129. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

