Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Dominion Lending Centres Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

