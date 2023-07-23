Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
