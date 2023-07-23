Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

