Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.