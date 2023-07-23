Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 14,470 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CPG opened at $7.75 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $696.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

