Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.09 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

