Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,697,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

