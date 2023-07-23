Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $420,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,697,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance
SH stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).
