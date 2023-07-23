eCash Self Reported Market Cap Hits $606.51 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. eCash has a market capitalization of $606.51 million and $24.23 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,127.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.41 or 0.00831419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00124088 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,450,910,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,450,835,923,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

