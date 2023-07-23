eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $599.81 million and $13.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,865.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.04 or 0.00813753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00125347 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,450,192,173,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,450,248,423,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

