Elastos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $291,591.17 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $291,591.17 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

