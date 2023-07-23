Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $572.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $566.43.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $475.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

