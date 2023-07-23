Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

