Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0429

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Energi has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $127,411.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,789,225 coins and its circulating supply is 66,789,198 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

