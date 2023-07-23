Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

