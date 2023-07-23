Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Trading Down 3.5 %
EFOI stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
