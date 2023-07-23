Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

