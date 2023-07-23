EOS Price Up 3.7% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $861.99 million and $82.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002615 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002216 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002919 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,617,820 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,629,120 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

