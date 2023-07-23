Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.67.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

EPOKY stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

