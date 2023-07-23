Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

