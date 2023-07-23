Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $253,180.53 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00003894 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and $253,180.53 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,125.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00308653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.27 or 0.00830767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00548676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00062412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00123647 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,753,877 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

