Ethereum Market Capitalization Reaches $225.40 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.40 billion and approximately $4.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,875.34 or 0.06293958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003006 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,194,013 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

